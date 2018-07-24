Tucson police detectives are asking for help identifying a man linked to an armed robbery at a Circle K on the city's south side.
In the July 1 incident, the gunman pointed a pellet gun at two store clerks and a customer and demanded money inside the store at 6090 S. Park Ave.
He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and several cigarette cartons, according to the police department.
Detectives determined the man is in his 30s or 40s, around 6-feet-1-inches tall and 240 pounds with a shaved head and goatee.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of the man is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.