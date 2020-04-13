Tucson police: Newborn dies after mother hurt in hit-run crash in midtown

A newborn girl, born prematurely by emergency procedure after her mother was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Tucson, has died, police said Monday.
The child's mother was 24 weeks along – far short of the 40 or so weeks of a full-term pregnancy – when the vehicle in which she was a passenger was involved in an April 7 collision at East Speedway and North Swan Road, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
The child survived for about two days on life support and died April 9 with her mother at her side, the April 13 news release said.
The mother, who has not been publicly identified, was a passenger in a 2018 Ford Focus that collided with a older, maroon Nissan Titan on April 7 shortly before 2 p.m., police said.
The Titan was eastbound on Speedway and turning north onto Swan Road when the collision occurred, TPD said. Witnesses said the Titan was turning left on a green arrow at the time.
The Titan then fled north on Swan instead of stopping as required, police said.
Investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.