Tucson police officer credited with saving life of bicyclist struck by tractor-trailer

With multiple 911 calls from passersby, security footage from local businesses, and witnesses, there was plenty of work to be done while they waited for word from the hospital about whether the victim would survive.

By the time Robinson left the scene, he'd been told she was still alive, but he didn't know the extent of her internal injuries.

"About a week later, one of my command staff members notified me that doctors said we'd saved the woman's life," Robinson said.

Tucson Fire Department paramedics and the victim's surgeon, Dr. Adil Lokhandwala, credited Robinson's quick use of tourniquets with saving her, according to TPD officials.

But Robinson is quick to credit advanced and continuous training the Tucson Police Department provides its officers, in law enforcement as well as related fields.

'We prepare for

this constantly'

Robinson, 33, said he's seen more horrific crash scenes during his time with TPD. But this was the first call involving catastrophic injuries in which he'd had to "get the ball rolling medically" before additional help arrived.