Tucson police officer fatally shoots armed 17-year-old sought in string of felonies

An armed teenager wanted on a string of felony warrants was fatally shot by a Tucson Police Department officer moving in to make an arrest, authorities said.
The 17-year-old boy died at the scene of the Wednesday, Aug. 26, incident after officers and paramedics tried and failed to revive him, police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said.
The incident marked the second time in four days a Tucson police officer has fired on an armed suspect.
In the latest case, the teenager was facing multiple felony counts for alleged crimes in midtown Tucson including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated robbery and burglary, Dugan said.
Midtown officers had tracked the suspect to an address in the 1200 block of West Calle Rancho Rio on the city's south side. As they move in around 11 a.m. to make an arrest, "the suspect produced a handgun," and an officer fired on him, Dugan said.
The incident area is near West Ajo Way and Interstate 19.
He said an internal investigation is underway, standard practice when an officer fires a service weapon in the line of duty. Footage from officers' body cameras will be reviewed as part of the process.
In the earlier case on Aug. 22, a Tucson police officer shot and wounded a man who fired repeatedly at officers while running through a mobile home park in the 3100 block of East Behan Street in Pima County, just outside Tucson city limits.
The suspect in that case, Fernando Valenzuela, 34, is in a hospital under guard in critical condition and will be charged with five felony counts, police said.
