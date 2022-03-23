Tucson police officer honored for stopping shooting spree

A Tucson Police Department officer is being honored for his role in stopping the man behind the July 18 attacks that left three people dead and one injured.

On Friday, Officer Danny Leon will be one of the 10 officers recognized at the ASIS Phoenix Chapter’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon for acts of valor during the past year. Capt. Mickey Petersen nominated Leon for the honor.

On July 18, Leslie Scarlett killed his girlfriend and set her house on fire before driving to Quincie Douglas Park and ambushing two EMTs inside an AMR ambulance, killing the driver. Scarlett then returned to the house and fired rounds at neighbors and Tucson Fire Department personnel, killing a neighbor and injuring a fire captain.

Scarlett then drove away from the area and crashed his SUV into Leon’s patrol vehicle. As Scarlett fired shots at Leon, Leon fired back and struck him from 45 yards away. Scarlett was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Under such highly charged conditions, both his courage and his marksmanship were extraordinary,” Petersen said in the awards submission. “Officer Leon’s actions prevented a mass shooter from further endangering the public. We’ll never know how many more lives he saved that day.”