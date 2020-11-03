Tucson police officer shoots machete-wielding man on city's north side

A machete-wielding man was shot by a Tucson police officer Tuesday, Nov. 3, and is in surgery with life-threatening wounds at Banner-University Medical Center, authorities said.

The Tucson Police Department responded around 9 a.m. to a 911 call about a man with a machete at 3970 N. Flowing Wells Road, TPD spokesman Officer Frank Magos said.

The department then received several more calls that "a man with a machete was approaching several community members in an aggressive and threatening manner," he said.

When officers located the suspect near Flowing Wells and West Roger Road and ordered him to stop, he ran away "still armed with the machete," Magos said.

Officers gave chase and one of them fired a shot that struck the man, he said.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

No officers were injured.

