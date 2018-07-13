Tucson Police Department released the names of officers involved in the July 8 shooting of an armed man they say pointed a gun at them.
Craig Yelton, 34, was shot and killed by officers trying to get him to come out of his house in the 100 block of N. Understory Lane after a neighbor reported he waved a gun at him during a dispute over loud music.
Officers tried to make contact with Yelton using a public address system, a news release said. Yelton was carrying a gun when police say he came out of the house. Police say he was in a "shooting stance" when officers shot him.
The officers involved were identified as: Ronald Engelkes, a 7-year veteran; Colin Roberts, a 4 ½-year veteran; Kyle Walker, a 3-year veteran; and Peter Valenzuela, a 3-year veteran.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.