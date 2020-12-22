Tucson police: One man killed, one injured in shooting

A shooting Sunday night left one man dead and another injured, Tucson police said Tuesday.
Officers were sent just before 6:30 p.m. to the intersection of East Mossman Road and South Jeanette Boulevard, near South Park and East Bilby Road, for a report of a shooting.
Officer found two men near the road with gunshot wounds. Officers and fire personnel gave the men first aid and they were then taken to Banner-University Medical Center.
Police said one of the men, Jose Roberto Martinez Rascon, 28, died of his wounds. The other man is in the hospital recovering.
Detectives believe a white, four-door SUV was seen leaving the area after the shooting.
Police said there are no suspects in custody and anyone with information about the shooting can call 88-CRIME.