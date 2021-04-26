Tucson police: Passenger in car killed in two-vehicle crash

A 69-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a vehicle crash on Tucson's east side, police said.

Catherine Patterson was a passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that collided with a 2020 Jeep Cherokee at South Craycroft and East Golf Links roads at about 3:30 p.m.

Police said the Malibu was headed east on Golf Links when the driver attempted to turn northbound onto Craycroft with the green light for east-west traffic. As the Malibu began the turn in the intersection it collided with the Jeep, which was westbound.

The front seat passenger in the Malibu, later identified as Patterson, along with the driver of the Jeep were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where Patterson later died.

Traffic detectives are continuing their investigation and no citations or charges have been issued at this time, police said.