Tucson police: Pedestrian dies in crash on Tucson's north side
top story

Aman died after he was hit by a truck on Tucson's north side Friday, police said. 

Officers responded to the 1700 block of West Prince Road around 10:30 p.m. Friday to reports of a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release on Sunday. 

Frederic William Noad, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An officer determined the truck driver was not impaired when the crash happened, police said. 

Police continue to investigate. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

