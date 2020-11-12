Tucson police: Pedestrian dies in north side crash Wednesday

A man died Wednesday after being hit by a car while crossing the street on Tucson's north side, officials said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3500 block of North Oracle Road just south of East Prince Road for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a pedestrian, the Tucson Police Department said.

Aram Delaluz, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Delaluz was walking east across Oracle when a blue 2008 Toyota Prius going north struck him, police said. Roadway evidence showed the Toyota left the paved road, police said. The driver stopped immediately and cooperated with investigators.

A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired. Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. No charges or citations have been issued in connection to the fatal crash, police said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

