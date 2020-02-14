Tucson police: Pickup driver runs red light, kills man in crash

A pickup driver ran a red light on the Interstate 10 frontage road early Wednesday, slamming into another pickup truck and killing the driver, Tucson police say.

Irenio Parra-Neriz, 63, was killed in the crash at the intersection of West Silverlake Road and Interstate 10, near West 29th Street, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Parra-Neriz was driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck west on 29th Street about 4:45 a.m. As he exited the intersection of the frontage Road a northbound driver in a Chevrolet Avalanche ran the red light, colliding with Parra-Neriz, police said.

Parra-Neriz was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the Ford.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. That driver's name was not released by police.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

