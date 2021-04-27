 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Pickup truck driver killed in single-vehicle crash
Tucson police: Pickup truck driver killed in single-vehicle crash

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The 48-year-old driver of a pickup truck was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday, Tucson police said.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of East 22nd Street at about 11:30 p.m. for a vehicle crash. Fire personnel took the driver, later identified as Jason Christopher Jenkins Reitan, to Banner-University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Traffic detectives determined Reitan was driving a white 2000 Ford F-350 west on 22nd Street when for unknown reasons he drove across the eastbound lanes of 22nd and struck a tree in the 900 block.

This is an ongoing investigation.

