Tucson police plan DUI crackdown over holiday weekend

Officers will conduct high-visibility DUI deployments throughout the area beginning Friday, July 2, deploying additional officers and resources in DUI saturation patrols, a news release from Tucson Police Department said.

The DUI deployment is part of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force, which typically involves police agencies from across the region.

“The Tucson Police Department discourages drivers from drinking and driving. If you choose to consume alcohol, utilize a designated sober driver, taxicab, or ride share service to avoid putting lives at risk,” the news release said. “Driving under the influence is against the law and 100% preventable. Please, make the right choice and have a safe and enjoyable weekend.”