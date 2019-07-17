Tucson police have completely closed a portion of Fort Lowell Road after a serious injury car-versus-bicyclist crash.
Fort Lowell is closed in both directions from Los Altos to Fontana avenues while officers investigate, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a department spokesman.
Injuries are life-threatening, Dugan said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours. Police had no other information at this time.
This is an ongoing incident. This story will be updated.
