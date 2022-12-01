Tucson police receive grant for collision investigations

The Tucson Police Department received a $30,000 grant to help provide training and equipment for collision investigations.

On Thursday, the department announced it accepted a $30,073 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. Since the science of traffic investigations requires a fundamental understanding of both physics and math, it requires TPD traffic investigators to attend hundreds of hours of training in order to be proficient when investigating a collision scene, a news release from TPD said.

The funds provided from this grant will ensure investigators have the necessary training in order to read roadway evidence, complete collision based mathematical equations and create detailed collision reconstructions, the news release said.

The grant will also help keep TPD’s investigative equipment up to date. Collision investigators require specialized equipment to capture roadway evidence, vehicle diagnostics at the time of the collision and software programs needed to reconstruct collision scenes, the news release said.

Funding from the grant will be in effect from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023.