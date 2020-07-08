Tucson police release video, details of second in-custody death this year

According to police, an autopsy by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office showed contributing causes of his death were sudden cardiac arrest due to acute methamphetamine intoxication, restraint, and dilated cardiomyopathy. The manner of death was determined to be accidental, police said.

3 TPD officers resign

Alvarado's complaints about being unable to breathe are similar to those made by Ingram-Lopez in a video released by police last month.

Ingram-Lopez died after being restrained by police officers after his grandmother called 911 and reported he was behaving erratically and running around the house naked. The body camera footage showed officers approach the home and follow Ingram-Lopez into a dark, closed garage where he was eventually handcuffed and placed face down after a struggle.

He screamed and groaned while face down on the garage floor, asked for water repeatedly, in both Spanish and English, and said that he couldn’t breathe.

An autopsy report released by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office showed that Ingram-Lopez had high amounts of cocaine in his system and a preexisting heart condition. He went into cardiac arrest while restrained, but the manner of his death was listed in the report as “undetermined.”