Tucson police release video, details of second in-custody death this year

Details about the death of a 29-year-old man who died with his hands and legs in restraints following a long fight with several Tucson police officers were released Wednesday night by Tucson police.
Damien Alvarado, police say, ran away after a crash March 22, near East Prince Road and North Campbell Avenue. A father and son who witnessed the wreck chased Alvarado, physically struggling to keep him from climbing a wall to get away until the first police officer arrived.
A lengthy fight involving several officers followed, with Alvarado complaining at various times that he could not breathe.
Details of the encounter were released as part of a review by the Tucson Police Department of in-custody deaths prompted by the fallout last month from the delayed public disclosure of the April 21 death of 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez, who died after going into cardiac arrest while handcuffed.
Chief Chris Magnus disclosed then that there have been five in-custody deaths over the past decade that involved the use of restraints. Of those deaths, one occurred in 2010 and two occurred in 2012.
Alvarado's death in March was a month before Ingram Lopez died. Wednesday night marked the first public disclosure of the incident's details by Tucson police. It includes a graphic video compiled from the body cameras worn by various officers who fought with Alvarado.
'I can't breathe'
The first glimpse of Alvarado in the police video comes as an officer approaches a man pulling on Alvarado's legs as he tries to scale a wall near the crash scene.
The fight is intense immediately.
Alvarado pushed officers off him, and at one point pulled an officer’s magazine off his duty belt, police said. Alvarado also was struck with a Taser.
Several officers were on top of Alvarado as they struggled to put handcuffs on him, then a leg restraint to prevent him from kicking.
Alvarado yelled repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe and shouted, “don’t touch me! Get away!”
"If you can complain, you can breathe," one officer tells Alvarado after he's been restrained.
"He's been in the downward position for a while," one officer can be heard saying about 10 minutes into the video after the struggling by Alvarado has slowed. "We need to get him on his side as soon as possible."
Officers asked for a medical evaluation and Alvarado was cleared to be taken to jail.
Medical staff had just left when officers noticed Alvarado was not responsive.
Medics returned and Alvarado was taken to a hospital, where he died.
According to police, an autopsy by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office showed contributing causes of his death were sudden cardiac arrest due to acute methamphetamine intoxication, restraint, and dilated cardiomyopathy. The manner of death was determined to be accidental, police said.
3 TPD officers resign
Alvarado's complaints about being unable to breathe are similar to those made by Ingram-Lopez in a video released by police last month.
Ingram-Lopez died after being restrained by police officers after his grandmother called 911 and reported he was behaving erratically and running around the house naked. The body camera footage showed officers approach the home and follow Ingram-Lopez into a dark, closed garage where he was eventually handcuffed and placed face down after a struggle.
He screamed and groaned while face down on the garage floor, asked for water repeatedly, in both Spanish and English, and said that he couldn’t breathe.
An autopsy report released by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office showed that Ingram-Lopez had high amounts of cocaine in his system and a preexisting heart condition. He went into cardiac arrest while restrained, but the manner of his death was listed in the report as “undetermined.”
The incident involved three officers, all of whom resigned in June before an internal investigation was completed. Magnus said if the three officers hadn’t resigned, they would have been terminated for “multiple policy violations.”
Officers' actions 'appropriate'
A internal review of the Alvarado incident was completed on July 7.
It determined that the use of force by the officers, including their restraint techniques, was appropriate and within policy, Tucson police said.
The review also determined that some comments made by the officers violated department policy. Those violations will be handled through the department’s disciplinary process.
After the outcry over the department's withholding details of Ingram-Lopez's death for two months, the City Council last month mandated immediate public notification of such incidents.
On Wednesday, the department said public notification will occur within 72 hours, unless there are legal issues that prevent doing so.
Two in-custody deaths in 2012
The first of two in-custody deaths in 2012 stemmed from a family fight on March 17.
Police say an officer found Michael and Diane Carbone arguing in an apartment.
Michael Carbone pushed past the officer when Diane Carbone opened the door and he ran to a nearby Circle K, according to police reports.
Carbone was detained in the store and started fighting with officers. He was struck with a Taser then taken out of the store for medical treatment, according to a police report.
He was unconscious when police rolled him over to take off his cuffs for medics. Carbone died at the hospital.
The second in-custody death in 2012 started Sept. 8, when a man called police to report someone screaming outside near his home near North Highland Avenue and East Elm Street.
Police reports say Delbert Germany was found lying on his back with blood covering his head.
Germany, whose age was redacted from police reports, was banging his head against the ground and convulsing, the report says.
Officers handcuffed Germany and placed him in a “total appendage restraint procedure” where a person’s arms and legs are belted and cuffed.
“After restraining him, the officers placed him on his side to prevent the subject from inflicting further injury,” the report says.
When Germany got to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest. He died on Sept. 15.
The autopsy report listed his death as an “accident,” the police report says.
“After my review, it is clear that the officers did nothing inappropriate and I see no evidence that would warrant consideration of charges,” wrote Rick Unklesbay, then chief trial counsel for the Pima County Attorney's Office, according to a police report.
A call about a 'man-with-a-gun’
The 2010 in-custody death occurred on Aug. 22, following a “man-with-a-gun” call at a convenience store.
When officers arrived, Benjamin Sotelo said he heard gunshots.
Sotelo flagged down an officer and told him a suspect fled in a car. The officer went to find the car and asked other officers to go to the convenience store.
When a second officer got to the store, Sotelo dropped to the ground and yelled, “I’ve been shot,” according to the police report.
Sotelo then grabbed the officer’s feet and duty belt, the report said. The officer tried to calm Sotelo and noticed a container of marijuana fell out of Sotelo’s pocket.
The officer decided to detain him because his “erratic behavior escalated,” the report says.
Sotelo rolled around on the ground screaming as two officers and a bystander tried to control him and get him handcuffed.
One of the officers called Tucson Fire Department for medical attention. While in the ambulance, Sotelo became unresponsive twice and was pronounced dead that morning.
Sotelo’s autopsy listed the effects of cocaine and alcohol intoxication and the struggle of physical restraint as causes of death.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
