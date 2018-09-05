Tucson Police Department is asking for assistance finding a gunman who robbed several employees at a restaurant in June.
In the June 12 incident, the gunman entered through a rear gate he forced access to and confronted employees with a handgun, the department said.
The gunman ordered an employee to duct tape all co-workers before they were forced into a cooler.
Their cell phones along with several thousand dollars were taken from the restaurant at 5220 S. Nogales Highway.
The gunman fled in a red Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab with a white or silver toolbox in the truck bed, the department said.
Anyone with information about the incident or the man's identity is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.