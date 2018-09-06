Tucson Police Department is asking for assistance finding a gunman who robbed several employees at a restaurant in June.

In the June 12 incident, the gunman entered through a rear gate he forced access to and confronted employees with a handgun, the department said.

The gunman ordered an employee to duct tape all co-workers before they were forced into a cooler.

Their cell phones along with several thousand dollars were taken from the restaurant at 5220 S. Nogales Highway.

The gunman fled in a red Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab with a white or silver toolbox in the truck bed, the department said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man's identity is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1