Police are currently searching for three people after a number of items were stolen in Tucson's north side.
On Friday, Aug. 3, an unknown person stole car keys from a locker at a gym in the 4200 block of North First Avenue near East Limberlost Drive, the Tucson Police Department said in a Facebook posting.
The person then used the keys to open the vehicle and proceeded to steal a wallet, credit cards, and other items, the post says.
Afterwards, the credit cards were used by three people at multiple locations around Tucson, police say. The man pictured (above) wearing a black hat was seen getting into a dark-colored Chrysler 300.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.