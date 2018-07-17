Tucson police are searching for a man who was seen breaking into a CenturyLink cable box in the south side on Saturday, July 7.
The break-in caused several thousand dollars of damage, the Tucson Police Department said in a Facebook post. The break-in also caused phone, cable, and internet outages for hundreds of customers in the area.
The incident occurred in the area of 1400 E. Irvington Road, the post says.
The man is said to have tattoos on his arms, chest, and stomach.
Anyone who has further information is urged to call 88-CRIME.