A local bank was robbed yesterday afternoon and Tucson police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, a man demanded money from the teller at the Pima Federal Credit Union, 3730 N. Stone Ave., near Prince Road. The suspect implied he had a weapon, the Tucson Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot eastbound. No one was injured, the post said.
The suspect has not been found, but is said to be 5'9" and in his thirties. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.