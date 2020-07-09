Tucson police search for suspect in shooting death

Tucson police are looking for suspects after a man was found dead at an apartment complex parking lot on Tucson's west side Wednesday, officials said.

Just after midnight Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Grande Avenue, just south of West St. Mary's Road west of I-10, for reports of an unresponsive man found lying on the parking lot, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Danny Lee Jackson, 50, was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, police said. A man and a woman flagged down a security guard to report seeing Jackson.

Police spoke with the security guard who called 911, but they don't have any other details, the news release said.

Officers are asking anyone with information, including the man and woman who initially saw Jackson, to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

