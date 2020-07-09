Tucson police search for tips in fatal shooting

Tucson police are looking for tips in the shooting death of a man whose body was found Wednesday night in an apartment complex parking lot on the west side, officials said.

The body of Danny Lee Jackson, 50, was found just after midnight Wednesday in the 400 block of North Grande Avenue, just south of West St. Mary's Road, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. He'd been shot.

Police say a man and woman flagged down a security guard to report the body. The guard called police. Officer did not get to talk to the pair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

