Tucson police have identified the man who police say fled the scene of a motorcycle crash that killed one person last month.
Police are currently searching for Jason Patty, 42. A felony arrest warrant has been issued, a news release from the Tucson Police Department said.
The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 29 on North Stone Avenue, near East Limberlost Drive, an earlier release from police said.
Renee Doty, 37, was riding on the back of the motorcycle when it struck the back of a stalled Mercedes on Stone Avenue. Doty was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, the release said.
The driver of the motorcycle, who police have identified as Patty, left the scene before police arrived, according to the release.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.