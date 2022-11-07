 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police seeking driver of truck involved in fatal pedestrian crash

  Updated

Police are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck that struck and killed a man on Friday evening. This is a photograph of the actual truck being sought.

 Tucson Police Department

Police are searching for the driver of a white pickup truck that struck and killed a man on Friday evening.

Officers were sent to the 4300 block of East Pima Street near North Columbus Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck. The driver of a white Dodge Ram had fled before officers arrived.

Tucson Fire personnel took the pedestrian to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined the pedestrian was crossing in the middle of the block on Pima Street from north to south when he was struck by the pickup truck that was eastbound, police said. Detective noted there are no street lights in the area where the pedestrian was struck.

On Sunday, police were notified that the pedestrian had died. He was identified as Fred Worthington III, 60.

Crossing the street in the middle of the block by Worthington is the major contributing factor of the collision, police said. However, leaving the scene of a fatal collision by the driver is the focus of the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 88-CRIME or 911.

