A Tucson Police sergeant died Wednesday morning in an ultralight plane crash in Benson, officials said.
Sgt. Timothy Froebe, who served with the Tucson Police Department for 24 years, was piloting the plane while off-duty.
No one else was on board, police said.
The aircraft crashed at the Benson Municipal Airport about 8 a.m., said Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson Police spokesman.
The Benson Police Department is investigating the incident, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
The Federal Aviation Administration does not investigate accidents involving ultralight aircraft because they are not registered with the FAA and you don’t need a pilot license to fly them, said Ian Gregor, FAA spokesman.
Froebe served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1978 to 2012, reaching the rank of colonel.
He joined the Tucson Police Department in January 1995 as a patrol officer and was promoted to sergeant in October 2007, the department said.
His most recent assignment with the police department was supervisor of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit.
Froebe received numerous awards in the police department, including the Medal of Merit, Medal of Distinguished Service and the Chief’s Citation of Excellence.
Froebe, 59, is survived by his wife and four children.
“The Tucson Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Sergeant Froebe’s family and friends,” the department said in a news release Wednesday evening. “He was loved and respected by so many at TPD and he will be deeply missed.”
Froebe was one of three officers recognized in the 2012 Tucson Police Foundation Unsung Heroes Celebration.
He and two other officers, as well as a retired officer, were nominated by their peers because of their community service, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.
As of 2012, Froebe had built up the department’s honor guard through training, volunteered almost 1,000 hours to the honor guard unit and coordinated more than 240 events including funerals, memorial services and government events.
He also helped other Southern Arizona law enforcement agencies build their honor guard units.