A woman was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash on Houghton Road near I-10 Friday morning, authorities said.
Both directions of travel on Houghton Road between Andrada Road and Dawn Road are shut down. The crash occurred south of I-10 shortly before 9:10 a.m., said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Dugan said the other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers should use an alternate route, including Wentworth Road to travel north and south, Dugan said.
An estimated time to reopen the road was not released.