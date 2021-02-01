 Skip to main content
Tucson Police shooting scene at 6th Ave. and I-10

Tucson Police shooting scene at 6th Ave. and I-10

Tucson Police investigators at the scene of a shooting involving a Tucson Police officer on 6th Ave. south of Benson Highway (Interstate 10) on Feb. 1, 2021.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Police are investigating an early-morning shooting involving a police officer just south of the Circle K on Sixth Avenue, south of Interstate 10.

No further details were immediately available.

A Tucson Police evidence technician photographs the scene of a shooting involving a Tucson Police officer on 6th Ave. south of Benson Highway (Interstate 10) on Feb. 1, 2021.

Tucson Police investigators at the scene of a shooting involving a Tucson Police officer on 6th Ave. south of Benson Highway (Interstate 10) on Feb. 1, 2021.

