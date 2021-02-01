Tucson Police shooting scene at 6th Ave. and I-10

Tucson Police are investigating an early-morning shooting involving a police officer just south of the Circle K on Sixth Avenue, south of Interstate 10.
No further details were immediately available.
Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Wiley
Photo editor
Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. From 1988-94 he was a photographer at the Tucson Citizen. He is a graduate of ASU (yes, that ASU).