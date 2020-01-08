Tucson police standoff ends with wanted man in custody

A man was arrested Wednesday after an hours-long standoff with Tucson police at South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road, an official said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle about 10 a.m., but the man refused to stop, said Officer Frank Magos, a police spokesman. The man later stopped and barricaded himself inside the vehicle at the south-side intersection.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., negotiators were able to communicate with the man, get him to exit and arrest him.

Magos couldn't confirm if officers determined before or after the traffic stop that the man is a wanted suspect.

There were no hostages involved in the standoff, Magos said.

The north and southbound lanes of 12th Avenue have reopened. Police are still clearing the scene in both directions of Irvington Road.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.