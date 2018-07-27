A teen boy has died in a fatal pedestrian collision on Tucson's east side Thursday night, authorities said.
The incident occurred on North Avenue Ricardo Small, near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
According to Dugan, the teen was in the roadway when he was hit. Dugan says one vehicle was able to swerve around the teen, but a different vehicle struck him.
It is currently unclear if the two vehicles were driving together or were in the area at the same time.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the teen remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. Dugan said there are currently no signs of impairment.
East Speedway Boulevard from North Bedford Drive to North Igo Way was shut down in all directions due to the incident, but has since reopened.
No further information about the collision has been released.
Media Alert 🚨:— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) July 27, 2018
East & westbound Speedway Blvd is shut down from Bedford Dr. to Igo Way while detectives investigate a fatal pedestrian collision. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/RTeA2x3XIn