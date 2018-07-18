Tucson police say a man who stole money from a Bank of America on the city's east side has been arrested with help from the community.
Tips about the suspect's identity helped officers identify the man as 50-year-old Vahalla Daniel Volundsson. U.S. Marshals arrested him on Tuesday night, a press release said.
On July 13, Volundsson entered the bank at 7077 E. Tanque Verde Rd. and demanded money from one of the tellers. He fled in a van with an undisclosed amount of money.
He was booked for one count of robbery, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Thanks Tucson!!! Once again you've helped us solve another caper.
U.S. Marshals apprehended 50yo, Vahalla Daniel Volundsson (AKA Michael Mejia), identified as the suspect who robbed the Bank of America located at
7077 E Tanque Verde on July 13, 2018.