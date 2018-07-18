Tucson police say a man who stole money from a Bank of America on the city's east side has been arrested with help from the community.

Tips about the suspect's identity helped officers identify the man as 50-year-old Vahalla Daniel Volundsson. U.S. Marshals arrested him on Tuesday night, a press release said.

On July 13, Volundsson entered the bank at 7077 E. Tanque Verde Rd. and demanded money from one of the tellers. He fled in a van with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was booked for one count of robbery, according to the Tucson Police Department. 

