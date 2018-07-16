Tucson police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man they say was found near an apartment complex by a witness who followed a trail of blood.
About 1:30 a.m. Sunday officers went to an apartment complex near West Speedway Boulevard and North 11th Avenue for a report of an injured male on the ground.
The caller told police he found the mortally wounded man after following a trail of blood that started around the corner in the 300 block of West Helen Street.
Despite life-saving efforts by police and Tucson Fire, the man died at the scene.
Witnesses told police they heard an argument before the man was found.
Detectives are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
The name of the stabbing victim was being withheld until police could contact family.