Tucson police: Truck driver ran red light in fatal crash

Tucson police released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Tucson's south side.

Irenio Parra-Neriz, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, at the intersection of West Silverlake Road and Interstate 10, near West 29th Street, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. 

Around 4:45 a.m., Parra-Neriz was driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck westbound on 29th Street crossing Frontage Road on a green light when the other driver in a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck ran a red light driving northbound on Frontage Road, police said.

The driver of the Avalanche hit the F-150 at a high speed, and Parra-Neriz, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his truck. 

The driver of the other car was transported to Banner University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and no charges or citations had been issued as of Thursday, police said. 

