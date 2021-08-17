Tucson police union sues city to stop employee vaccine mandate

The union wants the court to declare the vaccine mandate unlawful and require the city to “comply with its contractual obligations,” the complaint says.

On Aug. 4, the police officers' association joined with two other city employee unions — Tucson Fire Fighters Association and The Communication Workers of America Local #7026 — in writing a letter to Ortega maintaining the mandate would be a change to the unions’ “terms and conditions of employment,” and not Ortega’s management right.

The labor organizations asked to bargain with the city before the mandate’s implementation, but the complaint said this never happened.

Much of the complaint hinges on that argument: that the city breached its contract with the police union “by unilaterally enacting the ordinance without first bargaining in good faith over the change in working conditions.”

In Ortega’s memo to the mayor and council outlining the mandate, the city manager said the city has “the legal duty to provide and maintain a safe and healthy workplace for its employees.”