Tucson police: Unlicensed teen driver dies days after causing crash

A 15-year-old girl who got behind the wheel without a license and rear-ended another vehicle has died of her injuries, the Tucson Police Department said.

The unidentified teen and two friends went joyriding June 5 on South Nogales Highway in a 2007 black Infiniti G35 that witnesses said was speeding before it crashed into a 2019 white Audi SUV around 8 p.m., TPD said.

Roadway evidence also showed “that excessive speed and failure to reduce/control speed by the driver of the Infiniti are major contributing factors in the collision,” a TPD news release said.

“The Infiniti ran into the rear of the Audi at a high rate of speed,” near the 6200 block of the highway, it said. “After the collision, the Infiniti traveled through a guardrail and came to rest on the west side of Nogales Highway.”

The crash sent the teen driver and three others to the hospital, two of them passengers from the teen’s car and one from the other vehicle.

The teen died two days later on Monday, June 7. The condition of survivors was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com . On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

