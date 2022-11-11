Tucson police vehicle strikes, injures pedestrian

A woman was injured when she was struck by a Tucson Police Department vehicle on the city’s west side Thursday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., the TPD vehicle struck the woman east of West Grant and North Oracle roads. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Traffic detective’s preliminary findings indicate that jaywalking is a factor in the collision, police said.
