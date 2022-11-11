 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police vehicle strikes, injures pedestrian

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman was injured when she was struck by a Tucson Police Department vehicle on the city’s west side Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., the TPD vehicle struck the woman east of West Grant and North Oracle roads. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic detective’s preliminary findings indicate that jaywalking is a factor in the collision, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

