The intersection of South Grande Avenue and West Cushing Street is closed Wednesday afternoon while crews work to repair power lines in the area.
Police say the lines were knocked down by a large truck. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 6, 2019
