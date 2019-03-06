The intersection of South Grande Avenue and West Cushing Street reopened Wednesday night after crews repaired down power lines in the area.
Police say the lines were knocked down by a large truck. The road was reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m., nearly five hours after the closure.
The intersection of Grande & Cushing has reopened.
The intersection of Grande & Cushing is closed while crews repair power lines that were knocked down by a large truck. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/k0DhMpWmTr