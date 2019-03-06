Power lines are down in the area of Grande and Cushing on Wednesday, March 6. 

 TPD

The intersection of South Grande Avenue and West Cushing Street reopened Wednesday night after crews repaired down power lines in the area. 

Police say the lines were knocked down by a large truck. The road was reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m., nearly five hours after the closure.

