Thrive in the 05

The overall Thrive in the 05 revitalization project is a collaboration between the city of Tucson, the Tucson Police Department, Arizona State University and Pima Community College includes $2.3 million in funding so far through grants from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Another $30 million could be within reach depending on how this first chapter unfolds.

Got a question or concern? Contact Mary Ellen Brown, director of the "Thrive in the 05" Community-Based Crime Reduction Initiative, by emailing her at Maryellen.Brown@asu.edu or by calling 520-884-5507.

The Arizona Daily Star is reporting on the project in an occasional series called Lifting 85705.