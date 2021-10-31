Tucson police will face extra accountability under new union deal

Tucson police officers could be subject to increased accountability under a new union contract that’s coming up for City Council approval.

The proposed deal with the Tucson Police Officers Association will close a loophole that allows officers to get paid while on unpaid suspension, and will adjust disciplinary procedures to make them more effective and transparent.

Police officers and city officials stand to benefit from the changes as well. The contract includes provisions that will make it easier for officers to sell back unused sick time, for example, and an adjustment to the way overtime is calculated could save Tucson about $200,000 per year.

City Council members were largely in support of the new contract when it was presented to them at their most recent meeting .

“I do see some very positive elements here,” said Councilwoman Karin Uhlich, who added that officers' union has “openly stated they view this as a way to strengthen the department and make sure, quite frankly, that people who are not embodying the values of public service and the caliber of service that we expect, that those folks are subject to appropriate oversight and discipline.”