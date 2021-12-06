Tucson police: Woman, 19, killed in DUI-related wreck

A 19-year-old woman was killed in an impaired-driving crash early Sunday morning that also sent the driver and two other passengers to the hospital, Tucson police say.

Kallista Rayanne Segura was a passenger in a 2012 Ford Fusion that smashed into a traffic signal pole on South Mission Road at West Starr Pass Boulevard about 3 a.m., police said. Five other people in the car also were injured.

The driver of the car, who police say was impaired, and two other passengers were taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries. Two more passengers were treated at the crash scene for minor injuries.

The driver was headed south on Mission at a high speed, failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into the pole, police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said Monday they expect to pursue criminal charges once the driver is released from the hospital.

