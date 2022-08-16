Tucson police: Woman, 77, struck, killed crossing street

A 77-year-old woman crossing the street in midtown Tucson was struck and killed by a vehicle that then fled from the scene, police said.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to a hit-and-run collision at East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue. Nyabonj Kuajachol Lual was taken by ambulance to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police officers were later notified that Lual died at the hospital.

Traffic detectives determined that Lual was crossing north to south on Pima Street at Catalina in an unmarked crosswalk. Detectives believe she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east in the curb lane.

Police said there are no street lights in the area and Lual was wearing dark clothing. Detectives believe the suspect vehicle is a white four-door sedan with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.