Tucson police: Woman crossing Valencia Road hit, killed by impaired driver

A woman died after being struck by an impaired driver on Tucson's south side Saturday night, police said.

The woman was crossing West Valencia Road near South 12th Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Saturday when police say she was hit by a 1998 Dodge Ram.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Her name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, police say.

Witnesses said the woman stepping onto Valencia just before she was struck. The driver was found to be impaired, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.