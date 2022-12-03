Tucson police: woman dead after being struck by vehicle in midtown

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in midtown Tucson Friday night.
Just after 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of East Speedway, near North Rosemont Boulevard, after receiving reports about a collision involving a pedestrian and a 2018 Nissan Sentra. Tobie Lee Fares, 61, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Tucson police said.
Detectives learned that Fares was crossing Speedway in a north to south direction when she was struck by the Nissan that was traveling west in the middle lane. Fares was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, police said.
The 40-year-old driver immediately stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. Police said the driver was not impaired.
Mid-block crossing was listed as the major contributing factor in the collision, police said. No charges or citations have been issued.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com