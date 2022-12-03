Tucson police: woman dead after being struck by vehicle in midtown

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in midtown Tucson Friday night.

Just after 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of East Speedway, near North Rosemont Boulevard, after receiving reports about a collision involving a pedestrian and a 2018 Nissan Sentra. Tobie Lee Fares, 61, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, Tucson police said.

Detectives learned that Fares was crossing Speedway in a north to south direction when she was struck by the Nissan that was traveling west in the middle lane. Fares was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision, police said.

The 40-year-old driver immediately stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. Police said the driver was not impaired.

Mid-block crossing was listed as the major contributing factor in the collision, police said. No charges or citations have been issued.