Tucson police: Woman dies in crash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, officials said.

Around 10 a.m., police responded to the 5700 block of East Picacho Street on base for a fatal crash, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Monday night.

Diamond Aaliyah Rose, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base officials were on scene when the officers arrived, police said.

Police determined around 9 a.m. Sunday, Rose was driving her 2019 Honda HR-V westbound on East Picacho Road when she failed to follow a curve, drove off the road and crashed into a culvert, police said.

Rose was last contacted around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. POlice continue to investigate the incident.

