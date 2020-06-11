Tucson police: Woman fleeing violent relationship shot and killed

A 25-year-old woman shot while hiding at a Tucson motel to escape a violent relationship has died and police said her boyfriend is facing charges in the killing.
Rachel Lena Sheridan died Wednesday, June 11, four days after she was shot in her room at the Days Inn, 1440 S. Craycroft Road, the Tucson Police Department said.
A first-degree murder charge is pending against Keith Larone Colbert, 46, who has a string of previous convictions for violent crimes in Arizona, court records show.
TPD said the pair was "in a domestic violence relationship," that the victim decided to leave.
She was in her motel room hiding from the suspect when he forced his way in and shot her in front of several witnesses, police said.
The suspect fled but was captured the following day at another motel, America's Best Value Inn at 810 East Benson Highway, police said.
Colbert has been jailed since his capture and was initially charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder and prohibited possession of a firearm.
Between 1990 and 2005, Colbert served several stints in state prison for offenses in Maricopa County including armed robbery, weapons misconduct and unlawful flight from law enforcement, court records show.
In 2018, he was sentenced in Pima County to another six months in state prison for a domestic violence attack on a different female victim, the records show.
The investigation of Sheridan's death is ongoing.
