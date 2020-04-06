Tucson police: Woman killed, 3 minors injured in south-side crash

A Tucson woman is dead and three juveniles traveling with her are recovering from injuries after a two- car crash at South Campbell Avenue and East Drexel Road on Friday, April 3.
Edith Ramos Rascon, 31, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 10:30 p.m., the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Monday.
Rascon ran a red light and was not wearing a seat belt at the time, TPD said.
Witnesses told police Rascon's 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche "was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light," while northbound on Campbell.
Her vehicle collided with a 2017 Nissan Maxima headed west on Drexel and went through the intersection on a green light, police said. The victim then lost control of her vehicle, struck a wooden power pole and was thrown from the vehicle.
Three juveniles with Rascon were taken to the hospital, two with minor injuries and one with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries, Tucson police said.
The other driver stayed at the scene and was found to not be impaired, police said.
