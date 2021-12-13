Tucson police: Woman killed in one-car wreck

A 37-year-old woman was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash, Tucson police say.

Amber Rae Patrick was driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot north on South Alvernon Way at a high rate of speed just after 3 a.m. Saturday, when police say she lost control and smashed into a traffic signal at the corner East 22nd Street.

Patrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash marked Tucson's 81st traffic-related fatality in 2021, police said.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.