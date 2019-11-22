A 25-year-old woman walking across a major Tucson intersection while talking on her cell phone early Friday was struck and killed by a SUV, police say.
Cassandra A. Molina was walking against the red light in a crosswalk on East Broadway at Campbell Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when she was struck by a 2009 GMC SUV being driven through the intersection on a green light, Officer Francisco Magos said in a Tucson police news release.
She died hours later at a hospital.
Witnesses told police Molina was walking east on Broadway and crossed against the light. She was struck by an SUV headed north in the curb lane.
Police say the driver was not impaired and speed was not a factor in the crash. The driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said.